Redmond Airport announces direct seasonal flights to Dallas/Fort Worth, starting next May through October

RDM lands 13th direct destination, and farthest east direct flight; will use 150-seat Airbus A320

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Over two years of marketing efforts came to a successful conclusion Monday, as Redmond Municipal Airport announced that American Airlines will be adding direct seasonal service between Redmond and Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport, beginning next May 6 through October 6.

The nonstop flights will depart daily from RDM at 1:16 P.M., arriving in DFW at 6:57 P.M. Departures to RDM will leave DFW at 10:15 A.M., arriving in RDM at 12:31 P.M.

“This will be the farthest eastbound direct flight offered at RDM and will connect passengers to some outstanding locations,” Airport Director Zachary Bass said in Monday's announcement.

“American Airlines has more than 800 outbound flights departing daily from DFW, significantly increasing travel options for Central Oregon business and leisure passengers connecting through Dallas.”

The daily nonstop flights will be operated by American Airlines, utilizing the Airbus A320 series aircraft, which accommodates up to 150 passengers, configured with 12 recliner seats in first class and 138 seats in economy.

This new service to DFW will operate alongside continuing nonstop service to Phoenix (PHX), providing local residents access with just one stop across American’s comprehensive global network.

With this new flight, RDM now offers direct flights to 13 locations: Burbank, Dallas/Fort Worth, Denver, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Palm Springs, Phoenix, Portland, Salt Lake City, San Diego, San Francisco, Santa Rosa, and Seattle.

Two years ago, Redmond landed an $800,000 federal grant to help make a bid for the Dallas flights, which Bass called the most-sought direct flight not yet available for Central Oregon air travelers.

The total package to market to airlines for a Dallas flight was $1.2 million, including funds from the Central Oregon Visitors Association, airport marketing money and "revenue guarantee money built up by the community," Bass told NewsChannel 21 in July 2021.

The Redmond Airport terminal is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Boarding lounge amenities include a children’s play area, Nursing Room, a free book exchange, a coffee/gift shop, a family-friendly restaurant, and a full-service bar (located post-security) that opens daily at 10:00 A.M.

Additional links to TSA, Airport amenities, Air Carrier, and flight information can be found online at www.flyrdm.com.