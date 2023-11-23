Skip to Content
Redmond Turkey Trot kicks off Thanksgiving Day for some 2,000 runners

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- It's Thanksgiving day, which for many families means working up an appetite for the big feast with a good run, participating in 5Ks and 10Ks.

On Thursday at Redmond's Sam Johnson Park, there was the 2023 Redmond Turkey Trot.

It was the seventh annual event, with 5K and 10K races, with a 1K kids' race. And it's a popular event: There were 1,800 runners and 200 kids in the kids run, according to the race director.

Hoodoo ski area was the title sponsor and gave everyone a lift ticket.

Kelsey McGee was on hand at the race to watch the runners take off. Her report will be on NewsChannel 21 at Ten.

Kelsey McGee

Kelsey McGee is a multimedia journalist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Kelsey here.

