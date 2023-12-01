Cuppa Yo Frozen Yogurt opens new Redmond location

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A favorite frozen yogurt shop with two locations in Bend and several others around Oregon and the West has expanded to a new location in Redmond.

Cuppa Yo’s Redmond shop, at 446 SW Sixth Street, opened last Saturday and “had a great opening weekend,” said Keith Clayton, owner of Cuppa Yo Frozen Yogurt in Bend, who's been the owner for over 13 years, “since the beginning.”

Clayton said their franchising has been happening for about 1 ½ years, and Redmond's is the fifth Cuppa Yo franchise spot to open, adding to two company stores in Bend. The others are in Hermiston and North Plains, as well as Buckeye, Arizona and Willis, Texas.

Clayton noted that the Arizona store, which just had its first anniversary, is run by Steve and Lois Weaver, who lived in Bend for many years and raised their three daughters in Bend befire moving to Buckeye.

The owners of the new Redmond location, Sam and Darci Meier, are also longtime Central Oregonians and friends of Clayton, who called them "absolutely fantastic people."

NewsChannel 21's Kelsey McGee visited the new Redmond store Friday and will have a report on NewsChannel 21 at Five.