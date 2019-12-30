Crews rescuing fallen, injured Mt. Hood teen climber

Search and Rescue

MOUNT HOOD, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a 16-year-old mountain climber fell 500 feet on Mount Hood and hurt his leg, prompting a rescue effort.

The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office says rescue teams reached the teen at about 1 p.m. Monday at an elevation of about 10,500 feet.

The sheriff's office says rescuers put a splint on his leg and that it could take several hours to get him off the mountain.

Authorities received a call about the climber's fall at about 9 a.m. He had been climbing with a group.