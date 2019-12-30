Skip to Content
Search and Rescue
today at 3:47 pm
Published 3:46 pm

Crews rescuing fallen, injured Mt. Hood teen climber

Mt. Hood injured climber rescue CCSO 1230
Clackamas County sheriff's Lt. Brian Jensen
Fog rolls in at Mt. Hood staging area for rescue of injured teen climber Monday

MOUNT HOOD, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a 16-year-old mountain climber fell 500 feet on Mount Hood and hurt his leg, prompting a rescue effort.

The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office says rescue teams reached the teen at about 1 p.m. Monday at an elevation of about 10,500 feet.

The sheriff's office says rescuers put a splint on his leg and that it could take several hours to get him off the mountain. 

Authorities received a call about the climber's fall at about 9 a.m. He had been climbing with a group. 

The Associated Press

