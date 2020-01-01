Deschutes SO SAR searching for lost Badlands hiker

Search and Rescue

(Update: More details)

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- It didn't take long for Deschutes County Sheriff's Search and Rescue to be called out on its first mission of 2020, to look for a lost hiker in the Badlands area east of Bend.

Lt. Bryan Husband, SAR coordinator, said SAR volunteer teams headed out Wednesday night after a 20-year-old male hiker from Wyoming, visiting his parents in Bend, called them to say he was lost while hiking on trails in the Badlands.

Shortly thereafter, his cellphone battery apparently died, Husband said.

The search units brought in a drone with a thermal-imaging camera to help in efforts to locate the hiker, along with K-9 teams and ground searchers.

Husband said an air ambulance also was being requested by searchers, but without a light source or working cellphone, spotting the man from the air could be difficult.