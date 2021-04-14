Sisters community dealt another blow with rodeo’s second straight cancellation

Sisters

Business impact sizable at start of summer tourist season

SISTERS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Sisters Rodeo has officially been canceled for the second year in a row, another blow to the community, more than a year after the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

The rodeo is typically the start of the area's summer tourist season and brings in millions of dollars of revenue to the Sisters area.

Mary Olney, who grew up in Warm Springs, was chosen to be the rodeo queen for the 80th Sisters Rodeo.

