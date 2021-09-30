Skip to Content
Sisters
Sisters Folk Festival preparing for weekend event; vaccine mandate in place

Pre-COVID-19 Sisters Folk Festival performance; event is being moved to early October
Oregon Arts Commission
SISTERS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- As staff members get venues ready for the 2021 Sisters Folk Festival that kicks off Friday and runs through this weekend, it's obvious the event will look a little different than in years past.

The festival previously announced a vaccine mandate for all guests over the age of 12, and performers, as well as 75 percent reduced capacity at venues.

There will be 30 artists performing at seven different venues throughout Sisters. The festival was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and related state guidelines.

Jack Hirsh is visiting with the staff as they set up for the festival and will have a full story starting on NewsChannel 21 Fox @ 4.

