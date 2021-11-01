Skip to Content
Sisters
Sisters High School class plans to create prosthetic leg for teacher’s dog

Elana Mansfield

SISTERS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Some Sisters High School students are embarking on a unique final project.

The class is working to build a prosthetic leg for their teacher's three-legged dog, Rally.

Elana Mansfield, a junior in the class, said, "The project would span from design and brainstorm to fittings and iterations of the final product. The end goal being to restore mobility to this dog, as well as improve his overall quality of life."

