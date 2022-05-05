All Sisters schools placed in ‘secured status’ after ‘very vague threat’ made on 911 call

SISTERS, Ore. (KTVZ) – A “very vague threat” to an unnamed Sisters school, made in a call to 911, has prompted all Sisters School District facilities to enter “secured status” Thursday morning, officials said.

“All SSD buildings are currently in a secured status under an abundance of caution while law enforcement investigates a 911 message,” the district said in an email to parents and the community.

“Secured status means no visitors in the buildings. Students are not allowed to leave the building but will continue with classes inside,” the statement continued. “We will follow up as soon as we have more information from Deschutes County Sheriff.”

About 9 a.m., Deschutes County 911 “received a report of a very vague threat to one of the schools in Sisters,” but the caller did not name a specific school, sheriff’s Sgt. Jayson Janes, the agency’s public information officer, told NewsChannel 21.

“We currently have deputies at each school in Sisters while we continue to investigate the matter,” Janes added.

