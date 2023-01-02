Skip to Content
Bandits Baseball team collects Christmas trees from folks in Sisters to help dispose of them safely

The Sisters Bandits baseball team collects Christmas trees from folks after the holidays
The Sisters Bandits baseball team collects Christmas trees from folks after the holidays

SISTERS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Bandits Baseball team went around Sisters and collected Christmas trees for folks who either couldn't dispose of them properly, or who wanted to donate to help fund tournament opportunities for the second-year baseball team.

The trees are donated to Harmony Farm Sanctuary, who feeds the trees to livestock and goats.

Blake Mayfield spoke with Bandits manager to learn why the team goes around and collects Christmas trees right after the holidays. His report will be on NewsChannel 21 at Five.

Blake Mayfield

Blake Mayfield is a multimedia journalist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Blake here.

