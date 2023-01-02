Bandits Baseball team collects Christmas trees from folks in Sisters to help dispose of them safely

SISTERS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Bandits Baseball team went around Sisters and collected Christmas trees for folks who either couldn't dispose of them properly, or who wanted to donate to help fund tournament opportunities for the second-year baseball team.

The trees are donated to Harmony Farm Sanctuary, who feeds the trees to livestock and goats.

Blake Mayfield spoke with Bandits manager to learn why the team goes around and collects Christmas trees right after the holidays. His report will be on NewsChannel 21 at Five.