Proposed Sisters shelter site draws public attention, concern before City Council workshop

SISTERS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- According to the 2023 Point-In-Time Count, the city of Sisters saw an increase in the number of residents living unsheltered, rising from 55 last year to 64 this year.

The majority of people living unsheltered are staying just north of Sisters, in the Deschutes National Forest.

House Bill 2006 is the main catalyst for the city considering opening an emergency shelter. The bill, sponsored by then-representative and now Oregon Governor Tina Kotek, requires local governments, like Sisters, to allow siting of qualifying emergency shelters.

The Sisters Cold Weather Shelter, which has been in operation since 2016, applied for a site earlier this year within the Sisters city limits.

The Sisters City Council was holding a workshop Wednesday evening for a presentation on the proposed emergency shelter and to hear from the public.

Many people sounded off online when we asked for input, with most saying they're against a shelter in Sisters, whose population was estimated last July 1 at nearly 3,500, up from fewer than 3,100 at the April 2020 census.

They expressed concern about possible increased drug use and crime.

When we visited the proposed shelter site, on West Barclay Drive, we learned the building is currently occupied by two employers.

The owner of Velocity Sports Equipment told us he's upset his building has been proposed and listed in city documents as an emergency shelter site.

We reached out to all members of the Sisters City Council, along with the Sisters Cold Weather Shelter for comment, but they didn't want to speak publicly ahead of Wednesday's meeting. (Blake Mayfield is attending the meeting - we'll have an update on NewsChannel 21 First at Ten on Fox ant Eleven on NBC.)

According to the city, Wednesday evening's workshop was being held to receive public input and make residents aware of what's in the application.

Sisters City Manager Jordan Wheeler told us there will not be a decision Wednesday night at the workshop.