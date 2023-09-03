Sisters gets a jump-start on fall with the Sisters Fall Street Festival

SISTERS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- It's starting to get a little cooler on the High Desert, with pumpkin cold brews and fall decor making their way into our homes. Sisters is starting to get into the fall routine by holding its 16th annual Sisters Fall Street Festival over Labor Day weekend.

The two-day event, concluding Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., includes a variety of arts and crafts, as well as antiques for you to add to your collection. And if you're hungry, there is food, of course, and a beer garden. There's also entertainment, with a special fundraiser benefiting artists and crafters.

Kelsey McGee will be speaking with people at the festival to see what they're buying or have their eyes on. She will also be speaking with vendors about their crafts and what's new at their booth this year. Her report will be on NewsChannel 21 at Six.