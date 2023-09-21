Sisters City Council denies proposed cold-weather shelter, cites safety, operational issues

SISTERS, Ore. (KTVZ)— Sisters City Council members voted 4-1 Tuesday afternoon to deny the application for a proposed shelter in Sisters, after months of controversy and testimony about the proposal.

The shelter, proposed by the nonprofit Sisters Cold Weather Shelter, would have been located on West Barclay Drive, blocks from City Hall.

The city council previously held a public hearing regarding the shelter in August. Over 100 residents were on hand to give their opinions. Many residents said they were fearful of more drugs and crime.

Among issues raised in the council’s formal findings (see below), they note a lack of sidewalks or bike lanes in the area and “limited to no shoulders,” in an industrial area with many oversized vehicles at night, and with infrequent public transportation. “Council finds that access to the site by walking or biking to the proposed facility is not safe, convenient or reliable,” it says.

Here is the city recording of Tuesday's council meeting:

The council noted “extremely conflicting evidence” on whether the shelter would pose an unreasonable risk to public health or safety, including “the lack of evidence provided by the applicant as to the operational capacity of the organization to safely operate the facility.”

Isabella Warren is reaching out to councilors, shelter officials and residents to learn more about Tuesday’s decision. Her report tonight at Five on NewsChannel 21.

Here's the city's formal decision: