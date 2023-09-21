Skip to Content
Sisters

Sisters City Council denies proposed cold-weather shelter, cites safety, operational issues

Sisters City Council meeting Tuesday to discuss proposed shelter
City of Sisters
Sisters City Council meeting Tuesday to discuss proposed shelter
By
Published 11:59 AM

SISTERS, Ore. (KTVZ)— Sisters City Council members voted 4-1 Tuesday afternoon to deny the application for a proposed shelter in Sisters, after months of controversy and testimony about the proposal.

The shelter, proposed by the nonprofit Sisters Cold Weather Shelter, would have been located on West Barclay Drive, blocks from City Hall.

The city council previously held a public hearing regarding the shelter in August. Over 100 residents were on hand to give their opinions. Many residents said they were fearful of more drugs and crime.

Among issues raised in the council’s formal findings (see below), they note a lack of sidewalks or bike lanes in the area and “limited to no shoulders,” in an industrial area with many oversized vehicles at night, and with infrequent public transportation. “Council finds that access to the site by walking or biking to the proposed facility is not safe, convenient or reliable,” it says.

Here is the city recording of Tuesday's council meeting:

The council noted “extremely conflicting evidence” on whether the shelter would pose an unreasonable risk to public health or safety, including “the lack of evidence provided by the applicant as to the operational capacity of the organization to safely operate the facility.”

Isabella Warren is reaching out to councilors, shelter officials and residents to learn more about Tuesday’s decision. Her report tonight at Five on NewsChannel 21.

Here's the city's formal decision:

city_council_decision_warming_shelter_-_finalDownload
Article Topic Follows: Sisters

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Isabella Warren

Isabella Warren is a Multimedia Journalist for NewsChannel 21.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content