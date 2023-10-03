400-acre prescribed burn continues 2 miles SE of Sisters; nearly 1,000 acres being ignited 11 miles SE of Bend

(Update: Thursday's burns underway in two areas)

On west side of Hwy. 20; residents in Harrington Loop area urged to keep doors, windows closed

SISTERS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Firefighters on the Bend-Fort Rock and Sisters ranger districts were conducting prescribed burn operations today, continuing a 400-acre burn southeast of Sisters that began Wednesday and starting a burn on nearly 1,000 acres southeast of Bend.

The Sisters Ranger District continues prescribed burning about two miles southeast of Sisters near the Sisters Rodeo Grounds on the west side of Highway 20 within the Sisters Area Fuels Reduction (SAFR) Project Area.

About 115 acres was burned on Wednesday, and firefighters plan to burn up to 210 acres Thursday. Smoke and flames may be visible from Highway 20. Flaggers and signage will be present and utilized as needed during operations adjacent to Highway 20.

Residents in the Harrington Loop area are encouraged to keep doors and windows closed to minimize smoke impacts. Road and trail closures are not anticipated, although the public is asked to use caution where fire traffic and firefighters are present.

The Bend-Fort Rock Ranger District has begun prescribed burning about 11 miles southeast of Bend and three miles northwest of the junction of Forest Service Roads 18 and 25, in the Flank Project Area.

Firefighters plan to burn up to 984 acres over several days. Trail closures are in place on OHV Trails #20 and #25 due to prescribed burn operations. These closures are anticipated to last through the weekend.

Test fires were successful on both burns Thursday morning and ignitions were underway, officials said.

Prescribed burning reintroduces and maintains fire within a fire-dependent ecosystem, helping to stabilize and improve the resiliency of forest conditions while increasing public and firefighter safety, officials say. Once firefighters ignite prescribed burns, they monitor and patrol the units until they declare the burn out.

This prescribed burn is occurring within the Central Oregon Landscape, one of 21 focal landscapes identified within the Forest Service’s Wildfire Crisis Strategy. The implementation of this prescribed burn supports the Deschutes National Forest’s commitment to addressing the Wildfire Crisis Strategy, which aims to reduce severity of wildfires, protect communities, and improve the health and resiliency of fire-dependent forests.

Prescribed burns can protect homes from tragic wildfires. Fire management officials work with Oregon Department of Forestry smoke specialists to plan prescribed burns. Prescribed burns are conducted when weather is most likely to move smoke up and away from our communities. Sometimes, weather patterns change, and some smoke will be present during prescribed burns.

What does this mean for you?

During prescribed burns, smoke may settle in low-lying areas overnight.

All residents are encouraged to close windows at night to avoid smoke impacts

When driving in smoky areas, drivers should slow down and turn on headlights

If you have heart or lung disease, asthma, or other chronic conditions, ask your doctor about how to protect yourself from smoke

Go to centraloregonfire.org to learn more about smoke safety and prescribed burning in Central Oregon

For more information on prescribed burning in Central Oregon, visit centraloregonfire.org/ and for information specific to the Deschutes National Forest visit www.fs.usda.gov/deschutes. Follow us on Twitter @CentralORFire. Text “COFIRE” to 888-777 to receive wildfire and prescribed fire text alerts.