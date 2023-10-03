Sisters Ranger District plans prescribed burn starting Wednesday on 400 acres near Sisters Rodeo Grounds

On west side of Hwy. 20; residents in Harrington Loop area urged to keep doors, windows closed

SISTERS, Ore. (KTVZ) – Sisters Ranger District firefighters plan to conduct prescribed burning starting Wednesday on up to 400 acres about two miles southeast of Sisters, near the Sisters Rodeo Grounds and on the west side of Highway 20, within the Sisters Area Fuels Reduction (SAFR) Project Area.

If conditions remain favorable, firefighters may continue ignitions through Saturday and burn up to approximately 400 acres. Smoke and flames may be visible from Highway 20. Flaggers and signage will be present and utilized as needed during operations adjacent to Highway 20.

Residents in the Harrington Loop area are encouraged to keep doors and windows closed to minimize smoke impacts. Road and trail closures are not anticipated, although the public is asked to use caution where fire traffic and firefighters are present.

The planned burn comes a day after the Forest Service planned a 350-acre burn along the east side of Highway 20 northwest of Sisters, but was canceled due to heavy rainfall.

Prescribed burning reintroduces and maintains fire within a fire-dependent ecosystem, helping to stabilize and improve the resiliency of forest conditions while increasing public and firefighter safety, officials say. Once firefighters ignite prescribed burns, they monitor and patrol the units until they declare the burn out.

This prescribed burn is occurring within the Central Oregon Landscape, one of 21 focal landscapes identified within the Forest Service’s Wildfire Crisis Strategy. The implementation of this prescribed burn supports the Deschutes National Forest’s commitment to addressing the Wildfire Crisis Strategy, which aims to reduce severity of wildfires, protect communities, and improve the health and resiliency of fire-dependent forests.

Prescribed burns can protect homes from tragic wildfires. Fire management officials work with Oregon Department of Forestry smoke specialists to plan prescribed burns. Prescribed burns are conducted when weather is most likely to move smoke up and away from our communities. Sometimes, weather patterns change, and some smoke will be present during prescribed burns.

What does this mean for you?

During prescribed burns, smoke may settle in low-lying areas overnight.

All residents are encouraged to close windows at night to avoid smoke impacts

When driving in smoky areas, drivers should slow down and turn on headlights

If you have heart or lung disease, asthma, or other chronic conditions, ask your doctor about how to protect yourself from smoke

Go to centraloregonfire.org to learn more about smoke safety and prescribed burning in Central Oregon

For more information on prescribed burning in Central Oregon, visit centraloregonfire.org/ and for information specific to the Deschutes National Forest visit www.fs.usda.gov/deschutes. Follow us on Twitter @CentralORFire. Text “COFIRE” to 888-777 to receive wildfire and prescribed fire text alerts.