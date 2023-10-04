Skip to Content
Sisters

RootedHomes expands to Sisters; workforce housing project underway, with teachers to receive preference

Sisters Woodlands
SISTERS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- There is a new mixed-use development underway in Sisters to create more needed workforce housing, with a special focus on teachers for the local school district.

Sisters Woodlands is taking shape on a 35-acre parcel of land that originally belonged to the US Forest Service.

RootedHomes is expanding to Sisters for this project, in a partnership with the Sisters School District and Sisters Woodlands.

The planned community is for 168 homes in downtown Sisters, close to key areas and easy to access by walking or biking.

On RootedHomes' website, it says, "Eligible Sisters School District employees will receive preference to purchase the single-family three-bedroom homes in the Woodlands at an affordable price for households earning 120% AMI (average median income) or less, at an estimated $430,000."

Kelsey McGee is speaking with RootedHomes and the principal broker at Sisters Woodlands to learn more about the project and how it is meeting a need in the community, for teachers and others. Her report will be on NewsChannel 21 at Five.

