Sisters Harvest Faire brings Central Oregonians out for fun fall event

SISTERS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- October is the time for carving pumpkins, watching scary movies, enjoying the fall leaves and for some, attending this weekend's Sisters Harvest Faire.

Sunday was the second and final day of the event that brings many Central Oregonians to downtown Sisters to stroll, shop and enjoy.

There were nearly 180 vendors on hand for people to peruse, perhaps purchase and add pieces of Halloween or fall decorations to their home. As always, there was plenty of art, jewelry and food on hand.

Kelsey McGee is at the faire to see what people are buying and vendors are selling, and check out the vibe. Her report will be on NewsChannel 21 at Six.