Bend woman reflects on highs and lows of her time in the US Army

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Dani Shine is an eight-year Army veteran, having served in Germany and Saudi Arabia during the Persian Gulf War.

Shine was born in Springfield, Oregon, but moved to Bend when she was 10 years old.

After graduating from Mountain View High School in 1986, she joined the Army to help her later pay for college.

Shine was one of the first women to be trained as infantry, and was the first woman from Central Oregon to be deployed to Saudi Arabia.

For a long time after her service, Shine says she struggled with talking, about or even taking in pride in her accomplishments with the Army.

She says she suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and battled coping with the sexual trauma she experienced in the Army.

Noah Chast sat down with Shine to hear her story, and to talk about the emotional journey she's taken since returning home to Central Oregon.

