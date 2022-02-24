‘Ukraine needs help’: As Russia invades, Central Oregon man fears for family’s safety

BEND, Ore (KTVZ) -- With Russian President Vladimir Putin's decision to have the Russian military invade Ukraine on Thursday, many people are affected all over the world, concerned for the safety of Ukraine's people.

Oleksandr Bilobrovchuk is a Ukrainian who came to the States in 2007, now residing in Sunriver, and is soon to be moving into his new Bend home in March.

He heard the devastating news after returning home from a Bend church service.

"I opened Facebook and saw my friends' status updates. They were seeing bombs from their windows."

Bilobrovchuk fears for the safety of his brothers and their families, friends, and especially his parents.

In efforts to create some level of safety, his brothers are creating bomb shelters for kids, since they work in an education environment.

Bilobrovchuk says he's praying for saving grace and hopes every nation and the United States will do all they can to stop the invasion.

"Ukraine needs help," Bilobrochuk said.

NewsChannel 21's Bola Gbadebo plans to speak with Bilobrochuk about the impact of the invasion on him and his family.

Her report is coming up at 5 on KTVZ.