Redmond American Legion post holds 2 Memorial Day ceremonies honoring fallen American patriots

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- In an expression of gratitude for America's fallen military service members, the Redmond American Legion Post 44 is holding two Memorial Day ceremonies Monday, one that began at 9 a.m. at the Terrebonne Pioneer Cemetery and another at the Redmond Memorial Cemetery at 11 a.m.

The ceremonies include wreaths, Honor Guard rifles and Taps, and speeches by local officials.

NewsChannel21's Bola Gbadebo will be speaking with Honor Guard Captain Don DeLand to share more details about the event.

You can catch her report on KTVZ at 5.