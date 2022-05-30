Skip to Content
War-Military
By
Published 10:53 AM

Redmond American Legion post holds 2 Memorial Day ceremonies honoring fallen American patriots

VFW Post 4108 Honor guard at the 2021 Memorial Day ceremony at Redmond Memorial Cemetery
American Legion Ray Johnson Post 44
VFW Post 4108 Honor guard at the 2021 Memorial Day ceremony at Redmond Memorial Cemetery

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- In an expression of gratitude for America's fallen military service members, the Redmond American Legion Post 44 is holding two Memorial Day ceremonies Monday, one that began at 9 a.m. at the Terrebonne Pioneer Cemetery and another at the Redmond Memorial Cemetery at 11 a.m.

The ceremonies include wreaths, Honor Guard rifles and Taps, and speeches by local officials.

NewsChannel21's Bola Gbadebo will be speaking with Honor Guard Captain Don DeLand to share more details about the event.

You can catch her report on KTVZ at 5.

War-Military
Author Profile Photo

Bola Gbadebo

Bola Gbadebo is a multimedia journalist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Bola here.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content