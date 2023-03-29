C.O. nonprofit The Shield executive director traveling to D.C. for policy academy on veteran suicide

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A representative of Central Oregon nonprofit The Shield will be traveling to Washington, D.C, next month with a delegation including staff from the Oregon Health Authority and Oregon Department of Veterans Affairs.

The Shield's mission, according to their website, is to provide effective mental health services to Central Oregon’s veterans and first responders at no cost to them.

From April 10-14, The Shield's executive & clinical director will join delegations from several states to participate in a policy academy focused on reducing veteran suicide.

The policy meetings will be hosted by a cooperative of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and the Substance Abuse & Mental Health Services Administration and are a part of The Governor's Challenge initiative.

The Governor's Challenge advances a public health approach to suicide prevention by bringing together key state leaders to share best practices with others across the nation and develop strategic action plans focused on veteran suicide prevention.

The Shield serves local veterans and first responders, providing no-cost specialized counseling and advocacy.

KTVZ's Blake Mayfield is discussing the upcoming trip with The Shield founder Dan Anderson. His report will air tonight on NewsChannel 21 at Five.