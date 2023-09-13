Skip to Content
POW-MIA Recognition Day observance, flag display planned at Bend Heroes Memorial

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Friday, Sept. 15 is National POW/MIA Recognition Day, when Bend Heroes Foundation and volunteers will display flags at the Bend Heroes Memorial in Brooks Park and along the Veterans Memorial Bridge (Newport Avenue).

They will read the names and show records of Bend's 14 veterans who still remain MIA (Missing in Action) from WWII (13) and Vietnam (1). They also will honor Norvin Brockett, recently recovered MIA from North Korea. 

They will discuss memorials and highways across Oregon initiated by Bend Heroes Foundation honoring Oregon's nearly 2,000 POWs and MIAs.

The program begins at 7 a.m. at Bend Heroes Memorial. The event is free and open to the public.

Contact: Dick Tobiason, Chairman, Bend Heroes Foundation 541 390 9932, dtobiason@bendcable.com  

