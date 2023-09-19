Bend Gold Star Mother’s and Family’s Day ceremony also to unveil memorial highway sign for local fallen hero

Marine killed in Vietnam in 1966 was a Bend High graduate

Sunday is Gold Star Mother's and Family's Day, when the Bend Heroes Foundation will honor Bend's 112 Gold Star families at the Bend Heroes Memorial at 2 p.m., with a special honor to be bestowed on a fallen hero from Bend.

They will honor US Marine Corps Lance Corporal Don Edward Darnall with the unveiling of a Fallen Hero Memorial Highway sign. LCPL Darnall, a 1964 graduate of Bend High School, was Killed in Action in Vietnam in 1966. Darnall's widow Phyllis Darnall, also a Gold Star Wife and Valerie Morey, President of the Northwest Region Gold Star Wives of America, Inc. will help unveil the sign. President Morey will be the main guest speaker.

ODOT will install Darnall's sign on Century Drive near milepost 7 - just past the exit to the Inn of the Seventh Mountain on Monday, Sept. 25.

The Darnall FHMH sign was made possible by the Bend Heroes Foundation, Senator Tim Knopp and the Oregon Legislature. Senate Concurrent Resolution 11 will be read at the ceremony and is attached.

LCPL Darnall is one of 13 Bend veterans killed in Vietnam and one of 112 Bend Veterans who died during wars from WWI to the present.

Proclamations issued by the President of the United States, Oregon Governor, and Mayor, City of Bend will be read.

A flag flown over the U.S. Capitol and monogrammed with LCPL Darnall's name, Gold Stars, and USMC service will be presented to Gold Star Wife Phyllis Darnall.

The status of the 477 mile Oregon Gold Star Families Memorial Highway across Oregon on U.S. Hwy 30 initiated by Bend Heroes Foundation will be presented

A wreath will be laid by all Gold Star family members attending.

They will install flags at Bend Heroes Memorial and on Veterans Memorial Bridge at 8:00 am and remove them immediately after the 2:00 pm ceremony.