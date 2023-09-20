Bend woman who was sexually assaulted by Navy recruiter seeks to change regulations that govern military recruiting

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Annette "Lavender" Gunderson is a 23-year-old Bend resident who is seeking to change regulations and guidelines that govern military recruiting after she was a victim of sexual assault by her Navy recruiter back in 2017.

Gunderson grew up with dreams of being in the United States Navy, until her recruiter committed sexual assault acts against her when she was just 17. He continued to abuse her, even attempting to blackmail her into silence.

Gunderson eventually reported the crimes, and did so as an “unrestricted reporter,” meaning that the allegation was known by her future command when she shipped out to boot camp.

Her recruiter, now 31-year-old Trace Oliver Harris, was ordered in Deschutes County court to serve 45 days in jail, three years probation and 200 hours of community service, as well as a $10,000 compensatory fine for Gunderson's therapy back in May of 2020.

KTVZ's Blake Mayfield spoke Wednesday with Gunderson, as well as her attorney, to find out what guidelines they want to see changed and will press for an a future lobbying trip to Washington, D.C. He'll have his report tonight at Five on NewsChannel 21.