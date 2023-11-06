Deschutes County commissioners to recognize Dick Tobiason, ‘tireless champion for local veterans’

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- On Wednesday, the Deschutes County Board of Commissioners will recognize retired Army Lieutenant Colonel and Vietnam War veteran Dick Tobiason for his service and unwavering support for veterans in Central Oregon.

“As we approach Veterans’ Day, we are excited to honor and recognize Dick for his many extraordinary contributions to our Country and our County,” said Commissioner Patti Adair. “We are truly grateful for his service.”

“Dick is a tireless champion for local veterans,” said Commissioner Phil Chang. “He has changed the lives of many through his work.”

Deschutes County Veterans’ Services staff will also share information about the services they provide and resources that are available for local veterans.

﻿The Board of Commissioners presentation will occur at 9 a.m. at the Deschutes Services Building, which is located at 1300 NW Wall Street.