War-Military

Bend High honoring Central Oregon’s veterans at annual school assembly

Published 11:17 AM

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Bend Senior High is holding its annual Veterans Day assembly Thursday afternoon, to thank and honor those who have served our country, including those who made the greatest sacrifice

There will be coffee, donuts and conversation, and friends and family of those who have served also are invited to join the event, held in the school's auditorium during the noon hour.

Kelsey McGee will be on hand for the assembly and will be speaking with the veterans on hand, as well as students and others. Her report will be on NewsChannel 21 at Five.

Article Topic Follows: War-Military

Kelsey McGee

Kelsey McGee is a multimedia journalist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Kelsey here.

