BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Holy Communion Church is donating 1,100 pairs of socks and several cases of Spam to Central Oregon Veterans Outreach.

COVO is a first stop for veterans looking for housing assistance, tackling poverty and uniting the community.

