Bend City Council proclaims Dick Higgins Day, with 102-year-old Pearl Harbor survivor on hand to receive tribute

Councilor Barb Campbell has special family ties to momentous day in America's history

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Thursday marks 82 years since the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor that claimed over 2,000 lives and thrust America into World War II. It’s Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day, but in Bend, it’s also Dick Higgins Day – by official city proclamation.

After the unanimous council vote on the proclamation Wednesday night, they and others at City Hall stood and applauded Higgins, now 102 and believed to be Bend’s only living Pearl Harbor survivor.

The passage of time takes its toll on those who can remember first-hand the momentous day in American history. But the family connections live on, and that’s why Councilor Barb Campbell was the one who introduced and read the proclamation that reminded all of how Higgins came to be at Pearl Harbor that morning, and now lives with his granddaughter Angela Norton’s family in Bend.

Campbell’s grandfather was in the Navy and stationed at Pearl Harbor when the attack happened. Her grandmother was seven months pregnant with Barb’s father.

"December 7th is the day when I reflect on all of the military personnel who are stationed in paradise one day and on the front lines the next," Campbell said. "I think about their families, and my granny caring for a newborn under blackout until they shipped them and the other families back to the mainland."

“Such remarkable twists of fate brought me to the place where I have the honor of recognizing one of the last Pearl Harbor survivors here in my community,” she added. “Their service, sacrifices and experiences really are unique in the history of our country.”

Along with Norton and other family members on hand Wednesday evening was, of course, Bend Heroes Foundation Chairman and indefatigable veteran activist Dick Tobiason.

He noted there are fewer than 75 living Pearl Harbor survivors left in our country, including Marvin Emmarson from Sisters. Tobiason says only three of the 25 World War II survivors he took on an Honor Flight to the nation’s capital are still among us.

The city proclamation and the president’s will be read again at the Bend Heroes Memorial Thursday morning, and about 45 flags will be installed at the Bend Heroes Memorial in Brooks Park and Veterans Memorial Bridge on Newport Avenue. All have flown over our nation’s Capitol.

A 45-minute Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day student and veterans assembly will also be held at Bend Senior High School.