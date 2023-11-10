Museum at Warm Springs’ 30th annual Tribal Member and Youth Exhibit on view through March 2

WARM SPRINGS, Ore. (KTVZ) — The Museum at Warm Springs “30th Annual Warm Springs Tribal Member and Youth Exhibit” is currently on view.

The exhibition was originally scheduled to close on Saturday, January 13, 2024, but has been extended through Saturday, March 2, 2024, due to a Museum closure during the installation of a new Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) system from Monday, December 18, 2023, through Thursday, January 31, 2024.

Staff will be working throughout the closure, but the public will not be allowed into the building at this time due to safety and health considerations.

The “30th Annual Warm Springs Tribal Member and Youth Exhibit” will resume its showing when The Museum reopens to the public on Friday, February 1 and will be on view through Saturday, March 2, 2024.

The exhibit — the final signature program celebrating The Museum’s 30th anniversary (1993-2023) — showcases the immense talent and artistic excellence of Warm Springs adult and youth Tribal members. This year’s exhibit includes artworks by 20 adults and five youths in the categories of painting, drawing, mixed-media, beadwork, weaving, photography and more, in two categories of Traditional and Contemporary Art.

The exhibit is curated by Warm Springs Museum Curator and Exhibition Coordinator Angela Anne Smith (Warm Springs, Yakama, Nez Perce and Diné). Selected artworks are available for sale, with a 20% commission going toward The Museum.

This year’s judge is Jewell Minnick, a proud member of the Lummi Nation in Washington and is married into the Warm Springs Tribe. She worked as a collections assistant in the early years of The Museum at Warm Springs.

Judge’s Choice Awards

Traditional Category:

Artist: Delcie Scott

Title: “The Cougar with Green Eyes” (submitted by Deborah Jackson, necklace owner)

Medium: Beaded Medallion Necklace

(Not for sale)

Contemporary Category:

Artist: Charlene Moody-Dimmick

Title: “Self-Reflection”

Medium: Pencil and Marker

(For sale: $750)

Honorable Mentions

Artist: Marjorie Kalama

Title: ”Big Brother”

Medium: Side purse made of beads and leather

(Not for sale)

Artist: BK Courtney

Title: “Midnight Messenger”

Medium: Wearable Art: fiber, beads, shell buttons

(For sale: $800)

Artist: Tiffany Shaw

Title: “Grass Dancer”

Medium: Mixed Media

(Price: Donation to The Museum at Warm Springs)

Artist: Jaycelene Brisbois

Title: “Elka-holic’s Wife”

Medium: Beaded Regalia

(Not for sale)

Upcoming Museum Closures

Friday, Nov. 10 — Veterans Day

Thursday, Nov. 23 and Friday, Nov. 24 — Thanksgiving Holiday and Warm Springs Tribal Holiday

Monday, Dec. 18, 2023 – Thursday, Jan. 31, 2024 — Museum Closed for Installation of a New HVAC System

Become a Museum Member

There are several levels of annual Museum Membership, which begin at $25 for elders and students. All Members receive these benefits: free admission for one year, 10% discount in the Museum Gift Shop and special invitations to exhibits and programs. Join by visiting https://museumatwarmsprings.org/ and click “Join” to see Membership levels and online payment information. Or send a check to: The Museum at Warm Springs, P.O. Box 909, Warm Springs, OR 97761 (Attn: Membership).

About The Museum at Warm Springs

The Museum at Warm Springs opened its doors to the public on March 14, 1993 and has been celebrating its 30th anniversary throughout 2023 with special exhibits, public programs and events. Built to Smithsonian Institution professional standards, The Museum’s mission is to preserve, advance and share the traditions, cultural and artistic heritage of The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs, Oregon. Regular Museum hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m. The Museum is closed on Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s Day. Admission: Museum Members (free), Adults ($7), Senior Citizens over 60 ($6), Students 13-18 with student body card ($4.50), Children 5-12 ($3.50) and Children 4 and younger (free). The Museum is located at 2189 Highway 26 in Warm Springs. Phone: (541) 553-3331. For more information, visit https://www.museumatwarmsprings.org/.