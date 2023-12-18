Revived Kah-Nee-Ta Hot Springs Village Resort moves back reopening, now planned for early next summer

'Barring any additional setbacks,' timeline now set for grand reopening, CEO says

WARM SPRINGS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- "Significant, unexpected project developments" have required Kah-Nee-Ta Hot Springs Village Resort on the Warm Springs Indian Reservation to shift its planned grand opening from next spring to next summer, officials announced Monday.

“Due to intense collaboration and strategic thinking with our partners at Mt. Hood Ski Bowl and Tribal leadership, we’ve been able to make important progress on the property while overcoming unforeseen challenges that often accompany such large rehabilitation projects on historic properties,” said Jim Souers, CEO of the Warm Springs Economic Development Corp.

“Barring any additional setbacks, we anticipate a grand opening event for our community and the public in early summer 2024,” Souers said.

The resort first opened in 1962 but closed in 2018 due to financial problems in terms of adequate revenues. Resort officials had hoped to reopen with all the new features this summer, but a damaging wind and rain storm in May caused a major setback.

The resort also released on Monday an updated list of the features the resort is looking forward to sharing with visitors and guests:

SLEEPING ACCOMMODATIONS

MOTEL: Ka-Nee-Tah’s 30-rooms are in the final stages of completion and range from three bedroom suites that can accommodate up to 12 guests or individual rooms that can accommodate four guests.

Ka-Nee-Tah’s 30-rooms are in the final stages of completion and range from three bedroom suites that can accommodate up to 12 guests or individual rooms that can accommodate four guests. RV PARK: A new RV clubhouse and recreational center with restrooms, showers, and self-service laundry facility along with 20 additional RV parking spots have been built and are having electricity and plumbing currently installed.

A new RV clubhouse and recreational center with restrooms, showers, and self-service laundry facility along with 20 additional RV parking spots have been built and are having electricity and plumbing currently installed. TEEPEE: Twenty new authentic Teepees with disability accessibility and two designed specifically for disability access and parking have been ordered. They are 30 feet tall and 27 feet in diameter.

Twenty new authentic Teepees with disability accessibility and two designed specifically for disability access and parking have been ordered. They are 30 feet tall and 27 feet in diameter. TEEPEE: The Teepee clubhouse area will feature a new 24/7 vending room with common area barbeques.

The Teepee clubhouse area will feature a new 24/7 vending room with common area barbeques. TEEPEE: The Teepee area will feature a large Tribal fire pit for regular Tribal storytelling to help keep cultural practices alive.

RECREATION:

COURTYARD: The Kah-Nee-Ta entrance courtyard is underway and will feature an area for Tribal salmon bakes, Tribal dance ceremonies, Tribal arts and craft demonstration areas and Tribal history interpretive signage area to ensure that cultural preservation continues to be central to the experience of guests.

The Kah-Nee-Ta entrance courtyard is underway and will feature an area for Tribal salmon bakes, Tribal dance ceremonies, Tribal arts and craft demonstration areas and Tribal history interpretive signage area to ensure that cultural preservation continues to be central to the experience of guests. POOLS: Pools are all new using state-of-the-art Micro Fusion Nano Bubble technology that reduces the need for chemicals like chlorine.

Pools are all new using state-of-the-art Micro Fusion Nano Bubble technology that reduces the need for chemicals like chlorine. POOLS: The pool clubhouse will feature a concierge area, grab-n-go store and new lockers.

The pool clubhouse will feature a concierge area, grab-n-go store and new lockers. POOLS: All pools now feature accessibility design and accommodations that are ADA compliant.

All pools now feature accessibility design and accommodations that are ADA compliant. POOLS: The hot springs wellness leisure pool now offers an accessibility ramp for waterproof wheelchairs.

The hot springs wellness leisure pool now offers an accessibility ramp for waterproof wheelchairs. RIVER VIEW HOT SPRINGS SOAKING: Twenty new private riverfront hot springs soaking tubs with a six-person cabana are under construction with the addition of three soaking tubs created specifically for disability access.

Twenty new private riverfront hot springs soaking tubs with a six-person cabana are under construction with the addition of three soaking tubs created specifically for disability access. POOLS: There are 15 private poolside eight-person cabanas for VIP and more than 30 poolside two-person cabanas.

There are 15 private poolside eight-person cabanas for VIP and more than 30 poolside two-person cabanas. POOLS: New decking that both heats in the winter and cools in the summer have been designed and built around the multiple pools for year-round operations. Guests will be able to enjoy unobstructed views of the pools from these cabanas to see their loved ones enjoying the experience.

New decking that both heats in the winter and cools in the summer have been designed and built around the multiple pools for year-round operations. Guests will be able to enjoy unobstructed views of the pools from these cabanas to see their loved ones enjoying the experience. POOL HOT SPRINGS SOAKING : Seven hot spring pools featuring 32 minerals have been completed featuring state of the art engineering design for maximum efficiency.

: Seven hot spring pools featuring 32 minerals have been completed featuring state of the art engineering design for maximum efficiency. POOLS: Three 37-degree individual ice tubs for the ultimate wellness experience after a hot springs soak.

Three 37-degree individual ice tubs for the ultimate wellness experience after a hot springs soak. FOOD: The restaurant and sports bar is in its final design stage with the addition of a Tribal food carts and snack bars available on the pool decks.

The restaurant and sports bar is in its final design stage with the addition of a Tribal food carts and snack bars available on the pool decks. SPA & HOT SPRINGS SOAKING: The Spa is currently undergoing renovations and will feature mineral-enriched hot springs soaking tubs where customers can soak in natural, organic minerals like seasalt, mineral mud, etc. then soak in private hot tubs filled with a unique blend of 32 minerals. Additional traditional spa services will also be available.

The Spa is currently undergoing renovations and will feature mineral-enriched hot springs soaking tubs where customers can soak in natural, organic minerals like seasalt, mineral mud, etc. then soak in private hot tubs filled with a unique blend of 32 minerals. Additional traditional spa services will also be available. SPORTING: Sports activity areas are in the final stages of renovations including: pickle ball courts, basketball & volleyball courts, a mini golf course, disk golf & bocci ball courses, cornhole, ping pong room, walking trails and bike trails.

Sports activity areas are in the final stages of renovations including: pickle ball courts, basketball & volleyball courts, a mini golf course, disk golf & bocci ball courses, cornhole, ping pong room, walking trails and bike trails. SPORTING : The property is being prepped to offer guided horseback riding tours, guided fishing tours, a new and exciting three-mile Warm Springs River tube float where you get into the river at resort then float three miles down river and are picked by the Kah-Nee-Ta shuttle bus.

: The property is being prepped to offer guided horseback riding tours, guided fishing tours, a new and exciting three-mile Warm Springs River tube float where you get into the river at resort then float three miles down river and are picked by the Kah-Nee-Ta shuttle bus. FOREVER CLUB: Kah-Nee-Ta “Forever Club” pavers will be featured in the entryway courtyard displaying the names of Kah-Nee-Ta Forever Club Members who’ve joined the experience of a reinvigorated Kah-Nee-Ta.

Kah-Nee-Ta “Forever Club” pavers will be featured in the entryway courtyard displaying the names of Kah-Nee-Ta Forever Club Members who’ve joined the experience of a reinvigorated Kah-Nee-Ta. ENTRANCE: The new Kah-Nee-Ta entry guest services store will be completely renovated with an updated check-in process and will also feature clothing and Tribal goods, with parking and security check entrance gates.

INFRASTRUCTURE

Scoped and repaired all underground utilities, water, sewer, storm, irrigation, electrical and propane.

All HVAC systems in all buildings and rooms have been replaced.

New resort-wide WIFI system installed.

Sewer Lagoon repairs have been completed.

As built drawings to all underground utilities have been completed.

All supply lines for pools and sewer and storm drain systems have been completed.



FOREVER CLUB: We welcome the community to join in our effort and be forever recognized as a partner of the resort by becoming a “Kah-Nee-Ta Forever Club Member” and purchasing a “Kah-Nee-Ta Personalized Paver” stone for placement in our courtyard.

Be the first to receive important updates by signing up for our newsletter at this link or support the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs and the revitalization of Kah-Nee-Ta by purchasing a personalized paving stone that can be engraved with a personal message up to three lines or 20 characters. Corporate sponsorships in support of Kah-Nee-Ta are also available. Join the Kah-Nee-Ta Forever Club Membership for advanced opportunities to make overnight accommodations at Oregon’s cultural hot springs tourism destination. Please contact sponsorship@Kahneeta.com.

About the Confederated Tribes of the Warm Springs The Confederated Tribes of the Warm Springs Reservation of Oregon is based in Central Oregon with a membership of more than 5,000 Tribal Members from the Warm Springs, Wasco, and Paiute Tribes. The Reservation was created by the Treaty of 1855 between the Indians of Middle Oregon and the United States Government. Learn more at https://warmsprings-nsn.gov/

About the Warm Springs Economic Development Corporation

WSEDC is a wholly-owned enterprise of the CTWS with the purpose of creating sources of Long-Term Revenue and Employment opportunities for tribal members through enterprise business developments. For more information contact Jim Souers, CEO Warm Springs Economic Development: jim.souers@wstribes.org