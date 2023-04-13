Rare, threatened wolverine is on the move, spotted again — this time on Highway 20 east of Santiam Pass

ODFW received video last week, confirmed tracks in area; believed to be same animal

SISTERS, Ore. (KTVZ) – A rare, threatened wolverine spotted by the Columbia River near Portland last month – the first confirmed sighting outside the Wallowa Mountains in over 30 years – was caught on video last week along U.S. Highway 20 east of Santiam Pass, the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife confirmed Thursday.

"ODFW did confirm the sighting of a wolverine outside of Sisters last week through a video that was submitted to us," Beth Quillian, a communications coordinator with ODFW in Salem, told NewsChannel 21 after we inquired about reports of a possible wolverine sighting near Hoodoo Ski Area or Suttle Lake.

She later said the video was taken on Highway 20 east of Santiam Pass, and would be released by the agency to the public later Thursday.

"ODFW Deschutes District staff confirmed tracks near the video location on the day of the sighting," Quillian added.

"While we can’t conclusively identify the wolverine sighted from the Columbia River (by anglers on March 20) to the Cascades as the same individual, biologists believe based on timing, locations of verified sightings and the trajectory of travel that it is likely the same wolverine," Quillian told NewsChannel 21 by email.

The same wolverine was spotted days later near Damascus and Beaver Creek, so it was already on the move.

"Long-distance dispersal or 'exploratory' movements are not irregular for a wolverine during this time of year," she said. "The initial sighting along the Columbia River last month was the first confirmed report of a wolverine outside of the Wallowa Mountains in over 30 years.

"The last documented wolverine in the Central Cascades was killed in 1969 by a trapper near Broken Top Mountain," Quillian continued, noting that the "wolverine is now listed as a state threatened species in Oregon, and no hunting or trapping of wolverine is allowed."

"ODFW receives reports of wolverine every now and then," the ODFW spokeswoman said, "but it can be difficult to confirm a sighting without documentation or tracks."

"We encourage people to share reports with ODFW on iNaturalist (Oregon Wildlife Conservation project), an app/website that helps our biologists track individual sightings of wildlife like wolverine," Quillian wrote.