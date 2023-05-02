Osprey nest removed from fairgrounds spot near Redmond Municipal Airport amid flight safety concerns

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Redmond Municipal Airport recently had an osprey nest removed from a location close to the airport, due to concerns about flight safety.

Years ago, a nest platform was installed at the Deschutes County Fairgrounds for the birds to use.

According to the Redmond Airport, located about two miles from the fairgrounds, the nest still posed a serious safety concern when it comes to flight paths, amid several recent incidents around the country of bird strikes causing flight issues.

The airport says it needs a five-mile buffer around the airport where nesting platforms won't be allowed.

A critic of the move claimed the nest had been there for 25 years, though it was moved once about 100 feet about a decade ago. She said ospreys mate for life and had not caused an issue.

