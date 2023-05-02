Osprey nest removed from Redmond Municipal Airport runway flight path amid safety concerns

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Redmond Municipal Airport recently had an osprey nest removed from a location near the end of an airport runway, due to concerns about flight safety.

According to airport officials, the the osprey nest located about a half-mile from the end of the main runway, by the Deschutes County Fairgrounds, posed a serious safety concern when it comes to flight paths.

The issue has drawn more scrutiny amid several recent incidents around the country of bird strikes causing serious flight issues.

The airport says it needs a five-mile buffer around the airport where nesting platforms won't be allowed.

A critic of the move claimed the nest had been there for 25 years, though it was moved once about 100 feet about a decade ago. She said ospreys mate for life and had not caused any issues.

