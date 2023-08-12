Skip to Content
NW Bend resident reports, gets video of cougar in her yard; police search area, don’t find animal

A Deschutes River Woods resident shared photos of a July 8, 2022 cougar sighting in area yards
A Deschutes River Woods resident shared photos of a July 8, 2022 cougar sighting in area yards
By
Published 1:03 PM

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A northwest Bend resident told police a young cougar had been in her yard Saturday morning before running off, prompting officers to search the area, including nearby Central Oregon Community College, but they did not find the animal.

The call came in shortly after 11 a.m. from a resident in the 2500 block of Northwest O’Brien Court, Bend Police Communications Manager Sheila Miller said. The caller showed officers a video of the cougar in the yard before it ran off to the southwest.

After the fruitless search, police shared information about the cougar sighting with the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife and Oregon State Police, Miller said.

At this time, Miller said, "Bend Police would like to caution community members to be alert to your surroundings. Protect your pets by keeping them on leash."

While ODFW reports that cougar attacks on people are extremely rare, Miller said "you should not approach any wildlife, and if you encounter a cougar, you should give it a way to escape." 

You can report cougar sightings to non-emergency dispatch at 541-693-6911 "or ODFW if you believe the animal poses a threat to humans," she said. 

Last October, Bend Police shot and killed a cougar near Northwest Roanoke Avenue after several sightings in the area led them to a deer-kill site in a home's backyard, prompting a warning to neighbors.

And in July 2022, authorities shot and killed a cougar near a Deschutes River Woods home, hours after two men fired several shots at the animal, which they said was acting aggressively near a deer kill, prompting an alert to area residents to stay in their homes.

Learn more about cougars in Oregon here: https://www.dfw.state.or.us/wildlife/living_with/docs/cougarbroch.pdf

Barney Lerten

Barney is the digital content director for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Barney here.

