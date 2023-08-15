Skip to Content
Bend osprey nest removed from atop Bend-area power pole over fire danger gets new platform, rebuilt nest

Molly Honea
By
today at 10:42 AM
Published 11:48 AM

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- An east Bend osprey nest that was initially removed from atop a power pole by Pacific Power due to being a fire risk has gotten its nest rebuilt, along with a new platform installed away from any power lines.

Bend wildlife hospital & conservation center Think Wild said it got a call from a concerned resident about a nest being removed from a pole near the Hamby and Ward road roundabout earlier this month. When the resident, Siran Patzsch, went to investigate what happened to the nest, she said she discovered a baby osprey on the ground with cuts and bruises.

Patzcsh called Think Wild, along with the Deschutes County Sheriffs Office, to request their resources to save the baby osprey.

Fortunately, with the help of both entities, the young osprey made it to Think Wild's hospital in time to get proper treatment, and is now back flying and resting on the new nest built for it, away from power lines.

KTVZ's Blake Mayfield is speaking with Patzcsh, along with Think Wild, about the osprey nest and how the entire process played out. He'll air his report tonight at Five on NewsChannel 21.

Blake Mayfield

Blake Mayfield is a multimedia journalist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Blake here.

