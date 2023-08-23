Skip to Content
Deschutes County commissioners hear from ODFW biologist on area’s mule deer decline

Central Oregon's mule deer population has been reported in decline for some time
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Deschutes County commissioners heard at Wednesday's meeting from the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife about the area's recent decline in mule deer habitat.

Commissioners expressed interest in learning more about the reasons and what can or should be done, in the state agency's view.

They requested the presentation after commissioners Patti Adair and Tony DeBone recently stopped the county's work on a plan to protect mule deer habitat with an "overlay zone," expressing concern about its impact on private property rights.

The presentation from ODFW covered many factors that could be having a negative effect on the mule deer population, ranging from poaching to predation and vehicle strikes.

Kelsey McGee was on hand at the meeting and spoke with the ODFW district wildlife biologist to find out what he took away from it. Her report will be on NewsChannel 21 at Five.

