Skip to Content
Wildlife

Think Wild has treated 30 injured great horned owls so far this year

By
Published 11:59 AM

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Think Wild is a Bend nonprofit that aims to inspire the High Desert community to care for and protect native wildlife through rescue and rehabilitation, outreach and education, and conservation.

The organization says it has treated 30 great horned owls this year, including two that recently made the news -- one released after weeks of rehab from being hit by a car, another recovering after becoming entangled in barbed-wire fencing.

They also provide veterinary treatment and care at the wildlife hospital. Think Wild says it's currently caring for a dozen patients, including three species of owls, two raptors and several species of songbirds.

Kelsey McGee is speaking with Think Wild's development and communications coordinator to hear how the owls and other animals have been cared for and released. Her report will be on NewsChannel 21 at Five.

Article Topic Follows: Wildlife

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Kelsey McGee

Kelsey McGee is a multimedia journalist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Kelsey here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content