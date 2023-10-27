Think Wild has treated 30 injured great horned owls so far this year

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Think Wild is a Bend nonprofit that aims to inspire the High Desert community to care for and protect native wildlife through rescue and rehabilitation, outreach and education, and conservation.

The organization says it has treated 30 great horned owls this year, including two that recently made the news -- one released after weeks of rehab from being hit by a car, another recovering after becoming entangled in barbed-wire fencing.

They also provide veterinary treatment and care at the wildlife hospital. Think Wild says it's currently caring for a dozen patients, including three species of owls, two raptors and several species of songbirds.

Kelsey McGee is speaking with Think Wild's development and communications coordinator to hear how the owls and other animals have been cared for and released. Her report will be on NewsChannel 21 at Five.