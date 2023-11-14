‘We don’t know where they went’: Mysterious drop in wildlife collisions scratching insurance companies’ heads

(Update: Adding video, comments from ODOT and insurance non-profit)

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety has released its latest findings on wildlife-related crashes in of Oregon. It shows that claims for wildlife-related vehicle collisions in the state dropped "mysteriously" in 2022, according to an industry group.

From October to december Oregon drivers have a one in 127 chance of hitting a deer, according to State Farm insurance.

"We don't know where the deer went. It's it's a strange phenomenon. There doesn't appear to be any change in hunting patterns. There, as far as we know, isn't, you know, a lack of a fewer deer that exists on the planet. And we can assume maybe the cars are safer and people have been more cautious." said Kenton Brine, president of NW Insurance Council.

According to ODOT, warmer weather and new highway wildlife crossings may have contributed to the decrease. On average six thousand carcasses are cleaned up a year across the state.

The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife says it's working on finalizing a wildlife corridor action plan to bring numbers down even more, but the decrease in collisions doesn't mean drivers can relax.

"Because animals tend to move when it starts to get dark or at nighttime. If you see one animal on the side of the road, you can expect that there's probably more because they usually travel with each other. That's a really common thing, especially for deer and elk." said ODOT PIO Kacey Davey.

If you do hit wildlife, NW Insurance Council says most standard auto insurance policies will pay for damage, if you have optional comprehensive coverage

"It's the only coverage that will pay to fix your vehicle if you hit a deer or if something happens to your car. An average damage cost to repair a vehicle is in the $4,500 to $5,000 range for damage done by striking an animal. Those costs are going up really dramatically." Brine said.

NW Insurance Council offers the following defensive driving tips to help you avoid wildlife while on the road:

• Be attentive from sunset to midnight and the hours just before and after sunrise. These are the highest-risk periods for deer-vehicle collisions.

• Drive with caution when moving through wildlife-crossing zones, in areas known to have large deer and elk populations and in areas where roads divide agricultural fields from forestland. Also be aware that wildlife collisions also happen on city arterials and suburban neighborhood streets.• Deer seldom run alone. If you see one deer, others may be nearby.

• When driving at night, use high-beam headlights when there is no oncoming traffic and no cars directly ahead of you.

• Brake firmly when you notice deer or elk in or near your path and stay in your lane. Many serious crashes occur when drivers swerve to avoid an animal and hit another vehicle or lose control of their car.

• If you hit an animal, pull over and call law enforcement to direct you to your next step. Some states have special requirements regarding animal collisions.

• Always wear your seatbelt. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) estimates that seat belts saved the lives of 14,955 people in 2017

