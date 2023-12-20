Sunriver Resort, Nature Center hosting traditional Christmas Bird Count

SUNRIVER, Ore. (KTVZ) -- If you love birds and want to learn more about them, Sunriver was a great place to be on Wednesday. This year once again, the resort and Sunriver Nature Center are hosting the 2023 Christmas Bird Count, a nationwide Audubon Society tradition dating back 124 years.

The birding event is a citizen science activity where participants count as many of the birds as they can find in a local 15-mile diameter circle.

Beginners are paired with experienced birders, and everyone is given a specific part of the count circle to cover.

Some bird teams will go on a hike, some will ski, some will drive, some will stand by waterways or forest edges, and some will sit by feeders.

Jillian Fortner is on hand for Wednesday's event. Her report at Five on NewsChannel 21.