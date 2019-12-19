Live fact check of the sixth Democratic debate

Politics

Welcome to CNN’s live fact check of the sixth Democratic presidential primary debate.

Tonight’s debate is being hosted by PBS and Politico, and comes a day after the House of Representatives impeached President Donald Trump. It also comes the same day the House voted to approve Trump’s US-Mexico-Canada Agreement.

Just a month and a half before the Iowa caucuses, the three-hour debate may offer candidates a chance to delve more deeply into their policy disagreements than they have in their five previous clashes.

Only seven candidates met the party’s thresholds for qualification this time: former Vice President Joe Biden, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar and businessmen Andrew Yang and Tom Steyer.

We will post fact checks as we complete them.