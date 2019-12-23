Trump administration says courts shouldn’t weigh in on McGahn testimony

Politics

The Justice Department argued to a federal appeals court in Washington in a late-night filing early Monday that the courts should stay out of the fight between the House and the administration over former White House counsel Don McGahn’s testimony, especially now that the Senate will try the President for obstructing Congress from questioning administration witnesses.

The filing comes in one of the most potentially significant court cases that could be resolved during President Donald Trump’s impeachment proceedings.

“Indeed, if this court now were to resolve the merits question in this case, it would appear to be weighing in on a contested issue in any impeachment trial. That would be of questionable propriety whether or not such a judicial resolution preceded or post-dated any impeachment trial,” the Justice Department wrote just after midnight early Monday. “The now very real possibility of this Court appearing to weigh in on an article of impeachment at a time when political tensions are at their highest levels — before, during, or after a Senate trial regarding the removal of a President — puts in stark relief why this sort of interbranch dispute is not one that has ‘traditionally thought to be capable of resolution through the judicial process.'”

The Justice Department, arguing for McGahn, says that the impeachment votes against Trump last week don’t make the McGahn lawsuit immediately moot, because he was subpoenaed months before the House investigated Trump for his pressure on Ukraine. But the impeachment vote now means a quick resolution to McGahn’s case is no longer necessary, the DOJ attorneys write.

A three-judge panel on the DC Circuit Court of Appeals is set to hear oral arguments in the case on January 3.

The Democratic-led House Judiciary Committee has said it has needed McGahn to testify since April as part of a possible impeachment inquiry of the President related to obstruction of justice.

Trump’s attempts to obstruct the Russia investigation — about which McGahn is a key witness — aren’t part of the articles of impeachment against Trump. Yet the House voted to impeach him for obstructing Congress, including not allowing former White House officials to testify. Trump has used the same reasoning — absolute immunity for the top officials around the President — to block McGahn and witnesses in the Ukraine dealings from testifying.

A ruling from the appeals court endorsing or striking down the White House’s immunity assertions could impact a Senate trial, no matter its focus.

Historically, federal courts try to stay out of clashes between the executive branch and Congress, or Congress and the Justice Department have negotiated before an appeals court could settle other disputes over administration witnesses. Yet a trial-level judge in Washington ruled recently that McGahn would have to testify, because the White House couldn’t claim a blanket immunity to override a congressional subpoena of a former official.