Barack Obama lists his favorite books of 2019

Former President Barack Obama on Saturday continued his tradition of sharing his annual lists of favorites, starting with a rundown of books that made the past year “a little brighter for me.”

“This has become a fun little tradition for me, and I hope it is for you, too,” Obama wrote in an Instagram post. “Because while each of us has plenty that keeps us busy — work and family life, social and volunteer commitments — outlets like literature and art can enhance our day-to-day experiences.”

Similar to previous years, Obama’s book picks are a mix of historic non-fiction and some literary novels. It includes the “Lost Children Archive,” which is about the migrant crisis; the Sally Rooney novel “Normal People,” which is being adapted for a Hulu series; and “The Topeka School,” which explores white male identity.

Check out Obama’s full list of favorite books below:

Obama also listed two “for the sports fans.” Those books are: