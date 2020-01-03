Here’s what the presidential candidates raised in the final months of 2019

Politics

Candidates vying for the Democratic presidential nomination have reported raising more than $141 million during the final three months of the year — a sign that multiple contenders will have the funds to sustain their campaigns through the early voting contests.

They will need every penny. Waiting in the wings: President Donald Trump, who collected $46 million in the October-to-December period to outpace each of the candidates battling to face him in the general election. An even more formidable figure: the nearly $103 million Trump’s reelection campaign had remaining in the bank as the election year dawned.

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders leads the Democratic field, bringing in $34.5 million, his campaign announced. His haul amounts to the largest quarterly total of any candidate seeking the Democratic nomination, excluding money flowing from the two billionaires — Tom Steyer and Michael Bloomberg — self-financing their bids to become the party’s standard-bearer.

As of Friday afternoon, eight Democratic candidates and Trump had reported fundraising numbers for the fourth quarter.