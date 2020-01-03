List of who Mueller investigators interviewed released to CNN

Politics

The Justice Department released to CNN and BuzzFeed on Friday a 35-page list of witnesses who spoke to the Mueller investigative team and the dates they gave interviews.

The new disclosure is a stunning encapsulation of the breadth of former special counsel Robert Mueller’s work, and comes after CNN and BuzzFeed News sued for access to more information about Mueller’s witness interviews.

A federal judge had ordered the list’s disclosure, as Justice Department continues to release memos from the witness interviews in monthly batches to the two news organizations.

The list of names shows how extensively and how many times Mueller spoke to his top cooperators and major witnesses, such as Rick Gates and Carter Page. Mueller also interviewed people as far and wide as Christopher Steele, the dossier’s author, the President’s son in law Jared Kushner and the president of the Miss Universe Organization, Paula Shugart.

Some of the Trump administration’s top intelligence officials, including Mike Pompeo and Dan Coats, also sat for interviews.

Yet the list also has dozens of witness’ names redacted.

Read the full list here: