Uncertainty clouds Congress’ 2020 start

Politics

The end of the week brings the start of a new decade, and an uncertain sense of what’s next after reports broke Thursday night that the US had killed Iran’s top general by drone in Iraq.

“As President, I will never hesitate to defend the safety of the American people, you,” Trump told supporters Friday at a church in Miami. “So let this be a warning to terrorists, if you value your own life, you will not threaten the lives of our citizens.”

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that the act saved American lives in the face of an “imminent attack.” Meanwhile, Iran has vowed revenge.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell made his return to Washington on Friday, back from the two week-long holiday recess. He praised the military’s efforts: “No man alive was more directly responsible for the deaths of more American service members than Qasem Soleimani.”

McConnell also addressed the major issue looming domestically: Impeachment.

All the questions that remained at the end of 2019 about the Senate’s impeachment trial are still lingering in the new year. McConnell again made it clear he would not proceed by the House’s preferences: calling it “fantasy” that Speaker Nancy Pelosi would be able to dictate the Senate’s impeachment process.

We’ll (hopefully) know more in the coming week. House members (including Pelosi) return from their own recess on Tuesday.

The Point : Congress is heading back to town, and will have to contend with problems both old and new.

Monday:

Tuesday:

Wednesday:

Thursday:

Friday:

And that was the week in 13 headlines.