Two rockets land in Baghdad’s heavily fortified Green Zone

Two rockets landed inside the heavily fortified Green Zone in Baghdad, home of the US Embassy in Iraq, on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Iraqi military.

The Iraqi joint military command told CNN in Baghdad that “two Katyusha rockets landed inside the Green Zone in Baghdad. No reports of casualties.” The incident took place just after midnight local time.

The CNN team in Baghdad heard sirens from inside the Green Zone and two explosions. It was not immediately clear who had fired the rockets or where they were fired from.

The rockets landed a day after Iran fired more than a dozen missiles at Iraqi bases housing US troops. The attack on Tuesday from Iran did not cause any US or Iraqi casualties.

In response to the Iranian attack, President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that it appeared the Islamic Republic “appeared to be standing down,” but three US officials told CNN that the US currently assess that Iranian proxy forces in the region are still a threat.

One defense official said that a contributing factor is that the subordinate commanders of Iranian backed militias in the field are not highly disciplined. In fact, the source said General Qasem Soleimani — who was killed in an American air strike last week that was ordered by Trump — kept personally circulating among the forces to keep them in line. It is unknown to US officials if Soleimani’s successor can keep things under control.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.