CNN and The Des Moines Register to release 2020 Iowa caucus poll Friday

Politics

CNN and The Des Moines Register will release their sixth Iowa caucus poll on Friday, hours before the deadline for presidential candidates to qualify for next week’s Democratic debate.

The poll results, which will be released Friday at 6 p.m. ET, will show where the 2020 presidential candidates stand in the crucial early voting state just weeks before the February 3 caucuses.

The results also come just before the window closes at 11:59 p.m. on Friday for presidential candidates to hit the polling requirement outlined by the Democratic National Committee to participate in the next debate.

Five candidates have so far qualified to participate in next week’s CNN/Des Moines Register debate in Iowa: former Vice President Joe Biden, former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

In order to qualify, candidates need to receive 5% in at least four DNC-approved national or early state (Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina, Nevada) polls, or receive 7% in two early state polls. Candidates need to receive donations from at least 225,000 unique donors, and a minimum of 1,000 unique donors per state in at least 20 different states.

The last CNN/Des Moines Register poll of likely Iowa caucus-goers, which was released in November, showed Buttigieg holding a clear lead in the state. Buttigieg was polling at 25% in the state, and there was a close three-way battle for second with Warren at 16%, and Biden and Sanders each at 15%.

Among potential Democratic primary voters nationwide, the latest CNN poll conducted by SSRS in December found that Biden continued to lead the Democratic field with 26%. Biden led Sanders (20%), Warren (16%), Buttigieg (8%) and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg (5%). New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker was at 3%, along with Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar and entrepreneur Andrew Yang.