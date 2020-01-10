Pelosi’s about to hit send on the impeachment articles

Politics

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell may have said it best in a comment to reporters Friday: “At last.”

At long last, the House is going to send the articles of impeachment to the Senate. That’s not happening Friday, but it is happening SOON.

Pelosi made it official in a letter sent to colleagues Friday morning, saying she will bring the articles of impeachment to the floor next week. That will allow the Senate to take up its part of the impeachment process — the trial.

Pelosi addressed the trial in her letter, writing: “In an impeachment trial, every Senator takes an oath to ‘do impartial justice according to the Constitution and laws.’ Every Senator now faces a choice: to be loyal to the President or the Constitution.”

That letter appears to now end the weeks-long standoff between the House and Senate over the impeachment articles, after Pelosi delayed sending the two articles of impeachment last month to the Senate while Democrats pressed McConnell to agree to have witnesses in the trial.

The Senate didn’t agree to witnesses — but Pelosi argued that compelling evidence of impeachable conduct, which is enough for removal, emerged in the weeks since the House voted to impeach Trump. It’s not clear whether Pelosi’s effort to withhold the articles will change the trajectory of the Senate trial.

The Point : If you’re looking for closure on the impeachment process, good news came from Nancy Pelosi on Friday: It’s coming.

