Warren: I’m disappointed Sanders is sending volunteers ‘out to trash me’

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren said she was “disappointed” to hear about a memo containing talking points reportedly given to volunteers for her Democratic rival Bernie Sanders that characterizes her as only attractive as a candidate among the elite.

“I was disappointed to hear that Bernie is sending his volunteers out to trash me,” she told reporters after a town hall in Marshalltown, Iowa, on Sunday. “Bernie knows me, and has known me for a long time. He knows who I am, where I come from, what I have worked on and fought for, and the coalition and grassroots movement we’re trying to build.”

Warren was referring to a Politico report published Saturday that said the Sanders’ campaign has begun attacking Warren with a memo containing a script that tells volunteers for the Vermont senator to explain that Warren is only able to attract “highly-educated, more affluent people” and unable to grow the Democratic Party’s base in a way that is necessary to beat President Donald Trump.

The Sanders campaign did not challenge the authenticity of the talking points reported by Politico, but declined to comment when first asked by CNN.

Later Sunday, Sanders distanced himself from the Politico report, telling journalists following an event in Iowa City that “no one is going to be attacking Elizabeth.”

“Look I just read about it. We have over 500 people on our campaign. People do certain things. I’m sure that in Elizabeth’s campaign, people do certain things as well. But you have heard me for months,” Sanders told reporters. “I have never said a negative word about Elizabeth Warren who is a friend of mine. We have differences of issues, that’s what the campaign is about, but no one is going to be attacking Elizabeth.”

So far, Sanders has avoided attacking Warren directly, only willing to go as far as saying there are differences between the progressive colleagues and that he believes he has “a better way” to fund his “Medicare for All” plan.

Earlier Sunday, Warren also condemned any attempts to divide the Democratic Party.

“We all saw the impact of the factionalism in 2016, and we can’t have a repeat of that. Democrats need to unite our party,” she said. “And that means pulling in all parts of the Democratic coalition.”

She added later: “I hope Bernie reconsiders and turns his campaign in a different direction.”