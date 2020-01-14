READ: Documents from Giuliani associate Lev Parnas released by House impeachment investigators

Politics

House Democrats unveiled new evidence Tuesday that they plan to send to the Senate as part of their case to remove President Donald Trump from office, providing text messages and hand-written notes from an indicted Rudy Giuliani associate that add more details about the push for Ukraine to announce an investigation against Trump’s political rivals.

Read the documents here: cnn.com/2020/01/14/politics/read-lev-parnas-house-impeachment-investigators/index.html